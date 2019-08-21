Longhorns a Marked Team into 2019

We keep rolling through our football previews and tonight it's all about the only team in Laredo that is coming off a district championship, just adding to the pressure that is being a United Longhorn.

2018 saw the Longhorns bounce back after missing out on the playoffs in 2017, they rebounded to be undefeated in district 29-6A and bring back a number of big names from that squad, meaning the target is as big as ever on united.

"Coach always says, since we're United, we are the team to beat, so we just have to play like every game is our last and keep on going." (Wayo Huerta, Quarterback)

"Every year is like that but you know what, we don't worry about that we just worry about the team we have that week and we just make sure we are prepared and work hard and give it our all." (Hector Benavides, Linebacker)

"I'm sure everyone wants a shot at us like always but it's a tremendous challenge but I'd much rather be on the top than the bottom so our kids know they have to be ready to play week in and week out." (David Sanchez, Head Coach)

One of the big reasons for having that target is having so much talent back with receivers like Tanner Sanchez and Ricky Chapa, along with a trio of running backs and four experienced lineman but it all starts with Huerta making his 3rd year as a starter.

"I think he has a much better grasp on what is expected of his reads and his position and what's expected of him." (Sanchez)

Defensively the Longhorns have some big boys up front but the linebackers are expected to do big things as the leaders on that side of the ball.

"I just have to make sure everyone is lined up and knows what to do and just making sure the defense is playing as a unit because it's not just one guy working out here, it's a unit." (Benavides)

"If you can line up right you've got a chance, then you just have to teach them to go through their technique and run to the football and our kids do a great job of that." (Sanchez)

Now the ‘Horns have their eyes on not only another district title but making some Laredo history as once again they want to be the first to break that 3rd round barrier and that starts with the work they've put in during the offseason.

"Keep working hard, that's all I can say. All these guys have been putting in work the whole summer, we had an amazing off season, an amazing spring ball, just putting in hard work." (Huerta)

"We're all just been working hard for each other and we're trying to get back in the 3rd round and we know what we want and we're playing as a family." (Benavides)

"We're going to take it one game at a time and hopefully we get back to that 2nd round and go beyond that. Our goal has always been to be the first Laredo team to win that 3rd round game, so we've got that as our top goal." (Sanchez)

