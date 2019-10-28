Martin is featured in week 9's Band of the Week

The tigers are rolling with 168 students this season and coming off a big weekend.

Their piece this fall is called the new world symphony and martin is led by their drum major Kathryn Trejo and assistant drum majors Margery Sandoval along with Bianca Lopez.

Martin just competed at the area performance early all ones as they qualified to play this weekend at regional's against the other top 28 bands from south of San Antonio.

Good luck to the Tigers and Toros who will both be competing this Saturday in the valley.