Mustangs Look for Bounce Back Season in 2019

The 2018 Nixon Mustangs finished the year with six straight losses. All coming from district play. In 2019, quarterback Austin Garcia will not have four of the five starting linemen from a year ago. Leaving right guard Brian Gutierrez the nucleus of the new line.

“Well, our offensive line has prepared for the off-season, we have worked together and we've come together as a team. And a lot stronger. What we lack in experience we make up for in speed and strength. I just think we've come together as a team and I think we can do great things this year.” (Brian Gutierrez, Nixon Guard)

Senior running back Joseph Ibarra shares the same sentiment.

“I expect great things this year because I know that we've been working hard. All of us have been working hard.” (Joseph Ibarra, Nixon Running Back)

Their sophomore fullback who moved from freshman to varsity last year Pablo Tovar will go one step further.

“Undefeated.” (Pablo Tovar, Nixon Fullback)

A large part of the success on offense will be bent of course upon the productivity of their two headed attack of Ibarra and Tovar. A mix of beef and speed.

“My speed, I definitely wanted to get faster.” (Tovar)

“Pablo he is a really big guy. he’s very tough. I know he's gonna lay out some blocks over there and make some holes for me to run through. It doesn’t matter how big it is. I know he can do it. Cause he’s, we're we have some speed in the backfield.” (Ibarra)

The defensive side returns six starters, highlighted by linebacker Alex Castro and the strong safety, TJ Rogerio who is expected to play receiver also in a limited role.

“My job is to lead the defense. Hopefully we can get some wins like that. Just trying to make our boys, our defenses the best in Laredo.” (TJ Rogerio, Nixon Defensiveback)

As disappointed as they might've been from last year, Brian Gutierrez already has a smile on his face for week one's match up.

“First we got our two scrimmages we'll take it game by game. Help us prepare for the Martin versus Nixon game which is who we have first game of the season. Hammer Bowl. um, last Hammer Bowl also for seniors but we're really gonna, we're ready. we're ready.”

