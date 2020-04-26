Two Nixon boy's baseball players, Tj Rogerio signed to play with Our Lady of the Lake University while his teammate, Jackson Alaniz, signed to play at Cerro Coso Community College in California.
Two Nixon Lady Mustang basketball players, Ashley Pena and Alyssa Mata, both signed their letters of intent to play basketball at Iowa Lakes Community College.
Play on the field is over but 'crowds' still cheer for athletes
Two Nixon boy's baseball players, Tj Rogerio signed to play with Our Lady of the Lake University while his teammate, Jackson Alaniz, signed to play at Cerro Coso Community College in California.