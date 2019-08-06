Tigers Hunting History in 2019

The time has come to kick off our high school football previews and what better place to do that than the original Laredo high school as the Martin Tigers are looking to do something they've never been able to accomplish in the modern era, make the playoffs in back to back seasons.

One year ago the Martin Tigers made a run through their new district to the playoffs but gone are a number of big names from that team, what remains though is a senior laden bunch.

"This year we have over 30 seniors and it motivates the younger guys, like the JV players to keep on going and put pressure on us in the drills so the varsity team can get better." (Mike Vasquez, Martin Defensive Back)

“If the coaches push us, that doesn't make us any better. The players have to make each other better." (Marcos Vara, Martin Nose Guard)

"Just a bunch of hard working kids that love playing football and have put their time in over the past four years to get their shot at leading this football team and trying to leave their mark here." (David Charles, Martin Head Coach)

On offense it will be another grind it out season from the tigers as they break in a new quarterback, meaning Martin is looking to run and luckily for them the offensive line and running backs should be a big strength.

"We're going to run the ball until we can't run the ball anymore. Right now we're real excited about the options we have at running back. We're trying to build up as much depth there as possible. We're probably going to have a sophomore at quarterback, so we're going to rely heavily on our experience which is the running back spot." (Charles)

"I feel pressure on me because most people depend on me but I still work for myself and I work for my team to make my team better." (Jose Castaneda, Martin Running Back)

The calling card of this team could very well be its defense where the Tigers return a number of all district players including their big man in the middle.

"The guys coming back are led by all district nose guard Marcos Varas, all district line backer Sergio Ponce, all district corner Mike Vasquez, so those kids are excited to come out here and leave a good mark at Martin High School." (Charles)

"It's kind of a lot of pressure for us and we're excited and will try our best to get back in there." (Vasquez)

Now the Tigers are looking to put it all together for a second year in a row and prove that last year was no fluke.

"The preseason predictions have us picked anywhere from 5th to 7th, so we're excited, we like being the underdogs and our kids are excited to go out there and earn it week by week." (Charles)

"For us it's really important, for the seniors it matters making the playoffs, but it's one thing making the playoffs and making it to round three, round four. We're looking at a deep run, not just the playoffs, we want to make it all the way." (Castaneda)

