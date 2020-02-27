Young Panthers Show no Fear

Last year's Panther squad was coming off a trip to regional and looked poised to do the same again in 2019 with a senior laden bunch but fell one game short. They'd lose the core of that team to graduation leaving many to wonder just who would step in and fill those shoes. This year’s Panthers made up of mostly juniors and sophomores made their mark early on and they credit their chemistry as many of these girls have played together for a few years now.

"The chemistry with each other has grown and it shows on the court, we know each other and we love each other, so that inspires us to go out on the floor and perform to the best of our abilities." (Lori Arreola, Panther Guard)

"If we get mad at each other it would be out of love, not anger, but out of love and helping each other out." (Millie Hernandez, Panther Post)

After not even being picked to make the playoffs by the coaches across the state in the preseason, the Panthers went on a tear, finishing 2nd in district and have run through their playoff opponents winning by an average of almost 15 points a game.

"We have big dreams for this team and we want to make it far in the playoffs and that’s what we’re doing right now continue it this weekend." (Arreola)

"My teammates and I really excited to go up to the 4th round we are ready to go out there and give a show tomorrow. We’ve been working extremely hard and the hard work will show Friday night." (Angelina Lopez, Panther Guard)

Friday night they draw an Austin Westlake team that is ranked 10th in the state, but don't expect these young Panthers to be fazed by the team across the court.

"It would be a big thing for our city number one, it would be a great representation of our school because our girls have been working really hard for this, so we are fortunate of this opportunity and we're going to take full advantage of it." (Leopoldo Guardiola, Panther Head Coach)

"Our goal is to state and we're trying to get there and we’re going to push harder and harder every practice, every possession, every time." (Hernandez)

