8th Grader of the Month program is hosted by KGNS-TV , Telemundo Laredo and the Laredo Police Department

Sponsored by: Wawi Tijerina Attorney at Law

8th Grader of the Month/Year Ceremony Dates streamed at KGNS Digital News Desk :

October 21, 2020 @10:00 AM

November 18, 2020 @10:00 AM

December 16, 2020 @10:00 AM

January 27, 2021 @10:00 AM

February 24, 2021 @10:00 AM

March 31, 2021 @10:00 AM

April 21, 2021 @10:00 AM

May 19, 2021 @10:00 AM

Livestream here: https://www.kgns.tv/livestream2/