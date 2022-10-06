90′s Pop Tour Ticket Giveaway

Enter to win 2 tickets to see the 90s Pop Tour on October 14th

Start the engine of this time machine, drive down memory lane to the Sames Auto Arena and go back to the 90s where the styles of side ponytails, neon colors and plaid shirts were a thing.

“We are thrilled that the 90s Pop Tour returns to the Sames Auto Arena,” said Juan C. Mendiola, General Manager of the ASM Global-managed Sames Auto Arena. “The bands and artists that will perform for this tour will be announced daily starting on Monday, 23; so, keep an eye out.”

You have until October 12th to Enter to win.