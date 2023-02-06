Enter to win 2 tickets to see AEW Wrestling at Sames Auto Arena on February 15th.

Fans in Laredo will have the opportunity to witness the biggest stars of today and tomorrow in professional wrestling, including AEW World Champion MJF, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Saraya, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Darby Allin, The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix), Rush and Bandido, as well as Texas’ own Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, Athena, Vickie Guerrero and many more.