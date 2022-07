Closed Captioning / Audio Description

Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning or Audio Description? Contact our Closed Captioning or Audio Description trouble line.

Closed Captioning / Audio Description Trouble Line: (956) 727-8888

Closed Captioning / Audio Description Trouble Email: email8@kgns.tv

Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:

KGNS-TV

120 W. Del Mar Blvd.

Laredo, Texas 78041