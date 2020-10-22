KGNS-TV & KGNS Sports present The Game of the Week

Game of the Week Dates streamed at KGNS Digital News Desk :

Alexander Bulldogs vs Nixon Mustangs - Thursday, October 22, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Martin Tigers vs Cigarroa Toros - Friday October 23, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Nixon Mustangs vs U South Panthers - Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

U South Panthers vs Alexander Bulldogs - Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Del Rio Rams vs United Longhorns - Friday, November 6, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

United Longhorns vs LBJ Wolves - Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Rio Grande City Rattlers vs Martin Tigers - Thursday, November 19, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

San Antonio Legacy vs Cigarroa Toros - Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

LBJ Wolves vs Nixon Mustangs - Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

LBJ Wolves vs U South Panthers - Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

United Longhorns vs Alexander Bulldogs - Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Livestream here: https://www.kgns.tv/livestream2/