Gloria Trevi Ticket Giveaway

In a journey that will last two and a half hours, the award-winning singer will perform a repertoire of more than 25 hits, and will feature a production that highlights spectacular technological displays, including screens, light and special effects, as well as breath- taking costumes, accompanied by a full band and dance crew. The show will take audiences into a catharsis to leave everyday challenges behind and embark on an amazing journey from a paradisiacal beach to submerge in the depths of the sea.

After selling 30 million records worldwide, Gloria Trevi remains one of the most influential Latin artists today. She’s collaborated with Latin music’s biggest artists, including Karol G, Guaynaa and Mon Laferte, and her catalog has generated millions of streams and views. Pollstar named her as one of the “best-selling touring artists of the 21st century” and “the best-selling Mexican artist in North America” in 2019 and 2020. She has earned top honors at the Billboard Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro, among others, and received the BMI President’s Award. In 2021, she teamed up with Guaynaa for the single “Nos Volvimos Locos,” a track Billboard called “an urban pop song fused with smart EDM beats,” and released a powerful ballad inspired by personal experiences during the pandemic titled “Ensayando como pedirte perdon.” As a preview to her Isla Divina World Tour 2022, Trevi released “La Recaida,” a Flamenco-infused track showcasing masterful sounds that transport audiences to another dimension. As Trevi prepares to release yet another epic album in April 2022, Isla DivinaWorld Tour 2022 promises to be another historic and unprecedented tour.