Matute will celebrate 15 years with the most spectacular musical experience in its entire history.

The great hits of the 80′s will be accompanied by an impressive production. Jorge, Tana, Oso, Irving, Nacho and Pepe will surprise 80′s FANS. Don’t miss Matute’s “Quinceañera World Tour”!

Matute was formed in early 2007. They are named after the cartoon character “Don Gato y sus Pandilla.” Matute decided to record their first cover “Sal de mi piel” featuring Mexican singer Belinda.

Their first self-financed debut album, Ochetizzimo, was recorded in Italy and featured covers such as Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the Outfield’s “Your Love,” Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon,” and Marco Antonio Solis’ “Tú Me Vuelves Loco.”

In 2010, they performed “La Guerra de los 80′s,” a show with visual effects and hits from the 80′s in a spectacular performance. By 2011, their success was massive and opened doors for a Television show, “MatuTV” in which they featured bands, performances and trivia games, which were all 80′s themed.

They collaborated with many artists from different genres for their album, Poderes de los Duetos Fantasticos ¡Actívense! such as Los Claxons, Grupo Cañaveral, Julio Alvarez, and Matisse.