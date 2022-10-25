Enter to win 2 tickets to the Wisin + Yandel concert at Sames Auto Arena on November 5th. Contest ends on Oct 29th.

Latin music’s most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced that they will embark on one final epic tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album and 19 years as a duo, making these shows the last time fans can see them on stage together.

Wisin & Yandel are revered artists who have achieved continuous success in their solo careers, yet as a Latin music duo they have enjoyed unparalleled success. During their 19-year career as a duo, they have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a GRAMMY® and two Latin GRAMMYs®, as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay chart-toppers. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force like no other in the urban music world.