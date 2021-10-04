Century 21 Real Estate Opens Path To Brokerage Leadership For Diverse Entrepreneurs With Inclusive Ownership Program

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC is furthering its commitment to expanding opportunities in real estate leadership for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and populations, now offering the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program. Celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary in 2021, the industry leader is now offering entrepreneurs who represent diverse populations including Women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and Ethnic and Racial Groups the opportunity to grow their business. By affiliating with a global brand that provides access to an innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, agent learning and coaching, and industry-best quality service ratings, these companies are able to deliver what home buying and selling clients deserve—and demand—an extraordinary real estate experience.

Launched in 2020 by parent company, Realogy, the Inclusive Ownership Program offers franchise owners affiliated with the CENTURY 21® Brand business and financial incentives that support growth and productivity, exclusive education and business mentorship opportunities such as a tuition discount to enroll in Realogy's exclusive Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM program, diverse market coaching and consulting, discounted brand leadership development experiences, and assistance to attain a Certification by National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Franchise owners affiliated with CENTURY21 Brand also receive a complimentary membership and conference registration to an industry partner organization of choice, including the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB®), the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

"We believe that representation within the CENTURY21® network should reflect the same diverse communities that we serve," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. "It is not only important for us to recruit an inclusive agent salesforce but to also open a pathway for real estate entrepreneurs representing underserved populations to achieve sustainable success in business ownership. The Inclusive Ownership Program allows us to attract and invest in the most promising leaders and provide them with the resources and access they need to drive growth and deliver extraordinary for their home buying and selling clients."

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative Inclusive Ownership Program," said Juan Sanchez, broker owner of CENTURY 21 Bear Facts Realty in Denver, Colorado. "As home ownership becomes a reality for a more diverse population, it's more important than ever that our company and our affiliated agents truly represent the buyers and sellers we serve across the full spectrum. It's smart business and, more importantly, it's the right thing to do. With the power of the CENTURY 21® Brand behind us and access to its breakthrough technology, marketing and learning platforms, we will be able to further elevate the real estate experience for the agents and their clients."

Over the past year, the CENTURY 21 Brand has welcomed six new companies via the Inclusive Ownership Program adding to its roster of more than thirty U.S.-based affiliated brokerages owned by veterans, women, Hispanic, African American, Asian-American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ industry leaders. This growth in inclusive ownership further reinforces the crucial leadership role diverse entrepreneurs play in a fast-growing industry. The C21® affiliated companies joining the brand as part of this new program include:

To qualify for the Inclusive Ownership program, a brokerage must have one or more individuals with majority ownership (51% or more) in at least one of the following segments: Ethnic and Racial (Hispanic/Latino, African American/Black, Asian American Pacific Islander), Women, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender or Veteran. To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition and the Inclusive Ownership opportunities, please go to century21.com/about-us/franchise.

The approximately 155,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 Brand is helping its affiliated brokers and agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

