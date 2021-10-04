Republic Services Opens Industry's First Technical Institute

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today unveiled its Technical Institute, the industry's first-ever diesel technician training program. As the need for skilled workers continues to increase, this investment offers best-in-class training, fully compensating students during the 12-week program. Graduates will immediately begin full-time work, joining Republic's 35,000 employees at one of its 180 local business units. The state-of-the-art, 76,000 sq. ft. facility is located in Dallas.

Republic Services CEO Jon Vander Ark and leaders from Lincoln Tech open the Republic Services Technical Institute in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The training program was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and Lincoln Tech, the leader in post-secondary education for auto, diesel, and skilled trades, to address the national diesel tech shortage. The program also features life skills training that is designed to support leadership development, inclusion and diversity, and overall student wellness. This comprehensive approach is a unique differentiator that will further engage students in their training and position them for success in their personal lives.

"The Republic Services Tech Institute is an investment in our people; further demonstrating our commitment to being the place where the best people come to work," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to welcoming these new graduates as they contribute to our highly trained workforce."

Republic Services covers all costs, including tuition, travel, and lodging during the training for those who qualify – and participants are compensated throughout the duration of the program. Following the 12-week program, graduates will be offered full-time technician positions in one of the 45 states in which Republic operates, performing ongoing maintenance and critical repairs. Graduates will receive a competitive salary and health insurance benefits, 401(k) benefits and paid time off.

In its mission to support an inclusive and diverse workforce, Republic is targeting a candidate pool that includes veterans looking to re-enter the civilian workforce, recent high school graduates and individuals from underserved areas.

"Our country is facing a severe shortage of skilled technicians which has only worsened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Lincoln Tech President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Shaw. "As a leader in career training for 75 years, Lincoln Tech is excited to partner with Republic Services in addressing the skills gap through this comprehensive hands-on diesel training program. In order to compete and grow, companies across the nation will need to become more involved in the development of their workforce and Republic Services is clearly demonstrating its leadership and commitment in this area."

