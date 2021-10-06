TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® is Designed to Improve Skin Laxity or Texture With a Body Contouring Procedure or When Used Alone

ALASTIN Skincare® Announces Issuance Of Fifth And Sixth U.S. Patent Incorporating Revolutionary TriHex Technology® TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® is Designed to Improve Skin Laxity or Texture With a Body Contouring Procedure or When Used Alone

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents, bringing the total number of ALASTIN U.S. patents to six, along with a seventh patent issued in Canada. U.S. Patent No.11,052,032 covers ALASTIN's platform TriHex Technology® and US Patent No. 11,103,455 relates to liposomal compositions, both associated with TransFORM Body Treatment. These new patents are directed to methods for the use of topical compositions of TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® to improve skin laxity, texture or crepiness, with or without body contouring procedures or for targeting dermal white adipose tissue.

(PRNewsfoto/ALASTIN Skincare)

"We are immensely proud of the scientific rigor we have established in validating the TriHex Technology performance in our product formulations, which is confirmed by our numerous patents," commented Dr. Alan Widgerow, MBBCh (MD); MMed (MHS); FCS; FACS and Chief Medical Officer at ALASTIN. "This is particularly relevant to this TransFORM Body product where disruptive new science has allowed us to make great progress in aiding skin tightening and body contouring."

Award-winning TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology was launched in 2018 and has been recognized for its demonstrated clinical efficacy, both as a complement to popular non-invasive body contouring procedures to support the body's natural repair processes, and on its own for its proven skin smoothing effects.

Visit www.alastin.com to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare

#AlastinSkincare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare