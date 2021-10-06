Full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities are available, with on-the-spot hiring for qualified attendees at the October 9th event.

Books-A-Million Aims to Hire 1,000 New Associates in One Day at Its Nationwide Hiring Event Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season

Books-A-Million Aims to Hire 1,000 New Associates in One Day at Its Nationwide Hiring Event Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season Full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities are available, with on-the-spot hiring for qualified attendees at the October 9th event.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays on the way and customers starting their gift shopping earlier than ever before, Books-A-Million is taking timely steps to ensure that their stores have everything they need for a successful holiday shopping season.

Books-A-Million aims to hire 1,000 new associates in one day at its nationwide Hiring Event ahead of the holiday shopping season.

That starts with making sure that every Books-A-Million, 2nd and Charles, and Joe Muggs café is fully staffed with associates who are ready and eager to work.

To that end, Books-A-Million and 2nd and Charles will hold an open Hiring Event on Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all locations. Their goal? To hire 1,000 new associates in a single day. At the drop-in event, candidates can ask questions, learn about available positions, and get details on benefits, pay, and other perks. Qualified applicants will be hired on the spot.

Some of the most popular perks include:

Great associate discounts

Commission opportunities

Book checkout program

Flexible schedules

Benefits

A great culture

Job seekers who are unable to attend the Hiring Event can browse career opportunities here.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles, and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Find your nearest Books-A-Million store at booksamillion.com/storefinder, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

CONTACT

Melanie Smith

Vice President, Marketing

205.909.3517

smithme@booksamillion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.