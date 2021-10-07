KBR, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.719.457.0820, passcode: 3062910.

