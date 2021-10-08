NACD Announces 10 Boards of Directors Nominated for NACD DE&I Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 board members, today announced 10 boards, spanning a cross section of company sizes, types, and industries, that have been named finalists for this year's NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards. In collaboration with Deloitte, lead program partner, the NACD DE&I Awards highlight forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.

The boards of the following companies have been nominated for NACD DE&I Award recognition:

The Progressive Corporation

AMN Healthcare

FHLBank of San Francisco

Cascade Public Media

FNB Financial Services

Discover Financial Services

Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Arcora Foundation

Popular Inc.

AGNC Investment Corp.

Three overall winners will be publicly announced from this group of 10 finalists at the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. (EST). The complimentary, virtual gala will recognize the NACD DE&I Awards winners and the NACD Directorship 100 (Directors and Governance Professionals categories), Directors of the Year, and the B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award winner. To register for the complimentary event, please visit 2021 Directorship Awards Registration (nacdonline.org).

Profiles of the three winners will be shared prominently with all 22,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. Winners will also be highlighted in the digital edition of The Power of Difference, the annual digital publication and supplement to Directorship magazine dedicated to coverage of DE&I issues.

For more information on the NACD DE&I initiative, the annual NACD DE&I Awards, and to learn about past winners, visit NACD DE&I.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

