Best-Selling New Book 'Delivering the Digital Restaurant' Helps the Most Talked-About Industry of the Year Thrive in a Post-COVID World

Best-Selling New Book 'Delivering the Digital Restaurant' Helps the Most Talked-About Industry of the Year Thrive in a Post-COVID World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The omnichannel disruption that upended retail has finally come to the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, overall industry revenue was down $240 billion from expected levels in 2020, 110,000 restaurants closed, and 51% are currently behind on rent. Meanwhile, ghost kitchens, on-demand food, and virtual brands are on the rise.

Cover of 'Delivering the Digital Restaurant: Your Roadmap to the Future of Food' by Meredith Sandland and Carl Orsbourn; courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

Delivering the Digital Restaurant: Your Roadmap to the Future of Food, the latest release from Amplify Publishing, aims to help struggling restaurants. Written by an impressive duo of food and beverage executives, this first-of-its-kind book explores the world of off premise food and the massive transformation facing American eateries.

Restaurateurs must seek a new way to not only survive, but thrive, as the industry transforms and recovers from COVID-19. Restaurant leaders, owners, and operators who understand the digital disruption will be best positioned to embrace the innovation being demanded. A digital divide is becoming apparent between those restaurants who are recovering from the pandemic and those that may be left behind.

"Digital is not optional. Running a successful restaurant in the 21st century requires not just great food and great service—it also demands an understanding and application of technology," write authors Meredith Sandland and Carl Orsbourn.

Combining sociological observations, industry data, and first-hand accounts from veterans and start-up entrepreneurs, Delivering the Digital Restaurant paints a picture of how food is evolving and how restaurant leaders can successfully innovate to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. In July 2021, the Kindle edition became a #1 Best Seller within 24 hours of its debut. The hardcover is available now.

Author Meredith Sandland has spent decades in consulting, corporate strategy, and restaurant development, including as CDO of Yum! Brands' Taco Bell. Carl Orsbourn led BP-owned 'ampm' and its billion-dollar grab-and-go food and beverage offering. They met working with Google Ventures-backed ghost kitchen start-up Kitchen United. Sandland and Orsbourn created LEARN.DELIVERY to help restaurants succeed in the digital economy.

"As an owner, executive, investor, or general manager, this is a must-read," says Greg Creed, Former CEO of Yum! Brands.

The restaurant industry's road map to the future, Delivering the Digital Restaurant, is available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more. It is also available as an ebook. Learn more by visiting www.deliveringthedigitalrestaurant.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing