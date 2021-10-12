Privacera's SaaS solution provides financial service giant centralized visibility of sensitive data across AWS services and automated fine-grained access controls to secure data and decrease complexity for data teams

Sun Life Deploys Privacera to Accelerate AWS Migration and Unify Data Access Governance and Compliance Privacera's SaaS solution provides financial service giant centralized visibility of sensitive data across AWS services and automated fine-grained access controls to secure data and decrease complexity for data teams

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that its customer, Sun Life , leveraged Privacera's data access governance to rapidly migrate to AWS and automate data management, fine-grained data access control, and compliance across its Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, and on-premises Hadoop environments. Additional details of the engagement can be found here.

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera)

As a leading international financial services organization, Sun Life holds a vast amount of sensitive customer data and personally identifiable information (PII). The organization deployed Privacera to migrate its on-premises data to AWS – while maintaining its existing Apache Ranger data access policies – without introducing any security, privacy, or compliance risks.

More specifically, Privacera provided Sun Life:

Rapid Migration of 4,000+ Access Policies - Privacera accelerated AWS cloud migration by enabling Sun Life to leverage its existing Apache Ranger data access policies and automatically implement them in the cloud, removing the need for its data or IT teams to manually rewrite policies.

Unified Data Visibility Across Multiple Data Sources - Privacera provides a unified view of Sun Life's sensitive data, both on-premises and across all 200 Amazon EMR nodes, Amazon S3, and on-premises Hadoop environments from a single interface. This enables detailed visibility of how sensitive data is accessed and used across all of Sun Life's data sources.

Automated Compliance with IFRS and More - Privacera's fine-grained access controls, role-based and attribute-based policies, and automated compliance workflows control access to data across all of Sun Life's data sources, ensuring data is used only by authorized users. This allows Sun Life to easily prove compliance with industry regulations like International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Faster Data Insights with Reinforced Data Security - Privacera enables Sun Life data administrators to grant access to data requests with one click, ensuring data scientists and analysts have rapid, self-service access to data to drive faster analytics and business insights without risking unauthorized access or compliance violations.

Reduction of Manual Processes from Weeks to Days - Privacera's consistent, fine-grained access controls and automated access requests reduce the time it takes for Sun Life's data administrators to grant bulk access to data from 3-4 weeks to 1-2 days, increasing overall operational productivity.

"Because Apache Ranger is critical to the success of our entire analytics platform, so is Privacera as it allows us to capitalize on existing technology and deliver critical data to our analytic teams quicker," said Don Geukers, Director of Cloud Infrastructure & Operations at Sun Life. "Our goal was to get our data into a data lake as quickly as possible and then apply access rules so approved Sun Life professionals can actually use the data to generate important insights. Requests that used to take three to four weeks to program can now be reacted to in less than two days."

Please Tweet: #cloud #datasecurity and #dataaccessgovernance leader @privacera provides financial service giant @SunLife with centralized visibility of sensitive data across #AWS services and automated fine-grained #accesscontrols to optimize #datagovernance and decrease manual complexity for data teams

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacera