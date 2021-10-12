Sandata Enhances Customer Experience and Support with Sandata On-Demand

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata introduces Sandata On-Demand, an enhanced offering, to enable real-time information and support requests for home care, I/DD, and State EVV customers.

Sandata On-Demand is a self-service tool which helps customers find and search for information including getting started tips, answers to frequently asked questions, links to state websites, product user guides, training videos, and so much more. In addition, customers can quickly and easily review/submit support requests and communicate directly with the Sandata support team.

"We want to meet our customers where they are, and enhancing our self-service option provides our customers with information they need, when they need it, and on any device," said Angel Newsom, Chief Customer Officer. "We are committed to further enhancing the Sandata customer experience and will expand our offerings in the future."

Sandata On-Demand is available for current customers at sandata.zendesk.com. Current customers who need additional support on the login process can reach out directly to our Customer Support team at customercareemail@sandata.com.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

