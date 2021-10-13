Cetera Launches Growth360 Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced the launch of Growth360, a strategic, peer-based methodology to help its affiliates grow the value of their businesses. The Growth360 methodology enables Cetera financial professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing peers. Growth360 provides a framework for advisors to benchmark their own practices against those of their fastest-growing colleagues. This will empower Cetera financial professionals to identify high-impact growth levers and implement an action plan that is aligned with their broader business goals.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

"We are excited to be the first to bring this type of comprehensive, strategic solution to market," said Jon Anderson, longtime Cetera executive and former Head of Retirement, appointed in July to oversee the firm's Growth360 effort. "Cetera has long led the industry in providing a superior suite of tools, resources and subject matter experts to help our affiliates grow. Growth360 brings those comprehensive resources together into an actionable and cohesive framework for meeting our financial professionals where they are and enabling them to drive measurable business growth, completely informed by their fastest growing peers."

As announced at Connect21, Cetera's annual conference for its network, Phase I of Growth360 will focus on best practices for organic growth, or new business with emphasis on client acquisition, conversion, onboarding, and wallet share. Participants will be supported by designated Growth Officers, who will provide ongoing coaching, strategy and score-based assessment tools to gauge where the strongest organic growth opportunities lie for their businesses. Participants and Growth Officers will also have access to an extensive library of Organic Growth Guides and many other growth resources via advisor workstations and the program's dedicated portal.

"The business of financial advice continues to undergo massive change, and we want to ensure our financial professionals are well positioned to deliver the Advice-Centric Experience® to a growing range of clients," said Andy Gill, Chief Strategy and Execution Officer at Cetera. "Growth360 will give Cetera-affiliated professionals the ability to collaborate with their peers to identify and prioritize specific areas of growth opportunity, and to implement a strategy to seize that opportunity as it best suits their business."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group