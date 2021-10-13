Jacobs Launches Education Program for Young Climate Change-Makers

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) sets its sights on future climate change-makers with the Butterfly Effect, its new Climate Change Education Program, designed to inspire and inform elementary and primary school students to make smart choices and positive impacts on climate change.

As part of Jacobs' commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), the seven-year program works with young people under 12-years old, for eight weeks each year for seven years, giving them the information, knowledge and understanding they need to consider sustainability in every decision they make.

"In order to create a long-term and sustainable behavioral shift toward climate change, we must engage, educate and embed those traits early in our future generations, so they are inspired to do things better," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "At Jacobs, STEAM and sustainability are at the heart of our business – we are united in growing our global approach to STEAM to create inclusive education opportunities and support greater social value, inclusion, diversity and equality."

Working with teachers, the Butterfly Effect covers eight themes aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Water, Plastics, Waste, Carbon, Biodiversity, Food, Human Rights and Lives, and Jobs of the Future. The topics are teacher-led and can be adapted to the needs of each class. Activities are differentiated by age group and are flexible enough to last anywhere from 15 to 90 minutes. Jacobs provides a mentor to work with teachers throughout the topics and provide insight into their experience working in STEAM.

Using this approach, the online program is designed to cover all areas of the relevant curriculum of each region and is intended to be delivered throughout the school summer term. Easy to follow, themed and fully virtual activity sheets encourage fun learning and teachers can tailor activities to suit different needs.

The Butterfly Effect involves the whole school community – engaging parents through homework extension activities and supporting teachers with the latest information and resources. It deliberately drives inclusion by pairing schools from diverse geographies and backgrounds. The classroom gains real life context and relevance, while upskilling teachers in STEAM subjects and climate change topics.

In the initial program roll-out, primary schools participated from diverse urban and rural areas in U.K. cities, including Glasgow, host to this year's 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). As Jacobs' primary core STEAM activity, the Butterfly Effect is available as a resource for Jacobs' STEAM ambassadors globally. For those affiliated with schools interested in the Butterfly Effect, please contact Jacobs for more information.

