Milliman announces Stephen H. Conwill Global Life and Financial Services Practice Director Conwill has unique track record of building global business and innovating in research and technology

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced the election of Stephen H. Conwill as the firm's Global Life and Financial Services Practice Director. Among his many accomplishments during his 30+ years at Milliman, Conwill helped build then lead the firm's Tokyo office and served as life practice research director.

"Steve Conwill has had a remarkable career building our business in Japan and driving technology and research innovations in our life insurance practice," says Steve White, Milliman Chief Executive Officer. "He has a global perspective and tireless intellectual curiosity."

Milliman's life and financial services discipline is the leading global adviser to life insurers and the gold standard in business transformation, financial risk management, and mergers and acquisitions. With offices in major financial centers around the world, Milliman serves both multinational and regional insurers and has been integral in developing retirement and financial security systems in many countries.

Conwill joined Milliman in 1988 and helped establish Milliman's Tokyo office in 1992. He served as managing director in Japan between 1996 and 2004. After returning to the US, Conwill served a five-year tenure as Milliman's Life Research Director. In 2012, he was named CEO of Milliman Japan. He has advised clients on financial and strategic management issues, M&A, corporate restructuring, and demutualization. He has a longstanding interest in applying new technologies to help clients understand and address complex business issues.

"Milliman is a leader in technology-driven transformation," said Conwill. "I had the good fortune to support some of Milliman's earliest efforts to establish our global presence. That adventure continues to this day. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to steer this dynamic business."

Conwill succeeds Dermot Corry, who will become CEO of Milliman in 2022.

