Tips For Marketing Cannabis on Instagram and TikTok in 2022

Respect My Region CEO Mitch Pfeifer and COO Joey Brabo detail specific tips for marketing on Instagram and TikTok as a CBD, Delta-8, or cannabis company.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joey Brabo (30) and Mitch Pfeifer (34) are Co-Owners of Respect My Region (RMR,) a music, cannabis, and media company who specialize in marketing music and legal weed. Since RMR first launched in 2011, Brabo and Pfeifer have worked alongside many of the largest and most reputable music artists, PR teams, and cannabis companies in North America.

RMR first exploded onto the cannabis scene in 2018 when a viral post occurred on Christmas Eve. A video featuring the California-based cannabis lawyers, the "Pot Brothers at Law," started to go insanely viral on the official Respect My Region Facebook page.

Chief Operations Officer Joey Brabo shared that he had been posting 2-3 videos a day for months.

"We were about 2 months into a strategy where we were taking videos that were 'going viral' on Instagram in the morning, and then posting anywhere from 2 to 5 of them on Facebook at certain times of the day. We ran this first game plan for 60 days or so and eventually earned ourselves an opportunity where the right type of content ultimately went viral." Brabo said.

A few weeks after the first video, Joey published another and once again hit more than a million views on Facebook's platform.

Respect My Region's Co-Founder and CEO Mitch Pfeifer said that this content was posted during a time when the artist featured in the video was trending online. Because of the digital climate surrounding both artists, the content had a higher probability of going viral simply because it was the right video posted at the right time.

This second viral video was also the tipping point where RMR's strategies for social media were forced to experience a comprehensive shift across every platform.

Brabo shared that their team now crafts a strategy that leverages TikTok and Instagram in a way that minimizes the risk associated with Instagram or Facebook's volatile stance against the sale or promotion of cannabis. The content they plan out often utilizes or infuses local businesses, lifestyle shots with merch, news and media outlet stories, and more.

Here are 7 additional tips and steps for marketing cannabis on TikTok and Instagram in 2022:

1: Identify Current Viral #s and Trends and Get Creative To See How You Can Relate Those Trends To Your Brand or Product and Vice Versa

2: Research The Posts and Videos Being Created For Specific Trends and Keep Track Of The Actions, Sounds and Songs That Are Being Done or Used In Videos You Feel Relate To You, Your Brand, or Your Product

3: Research What Other Successful Cannabis Brands Are Doing On TikTok and Look At What They Post on Their Instagram, Do the Best, Leave the Average Content

4: Start Creating Content That Is Simple or Easy To Shoot and Edit (1 per day)

5: We highly recommend you never show weed flower, vapes, glass rigs, and pre-rolled joints. It is super easy to get deleted which is why you should use funny props and mimic certain actions.

6: Leverage 3-5 #s in each post and make sure that they're relevant to the trend and your brand locally. Ex for a local dispensary: #foryou #venturacounty #porthueneme

7: Publish original content 1-4 times per day and make sure to select trends that do not already have tens of thousands of video examples. You want to participate in trends and publish content when it is one of the first few 1000 videos.

There are all kinds of tips, tricks, and resources out there for you to decipher through, but these seven should help you get started off on the right foot.

For more information about marketing CBD, Delta-8, or Cannabis on TikTok or Instagram, reach out directly to Mitch Pfeifer or Joey Brabo by email at info@RespectMyRegion.com .

About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. In Q3 of 2021, RMR has increased monthly revenue along with their Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram likes, followers, and overall engagement across social media. Respect My Region is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. RMR offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.

