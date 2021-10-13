Wilson Daniels Appoints Kim Wood as Vice President of Southern Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Wood to the role of Vice President, Southern Division, effective October 15th. Having served as the Southwest Regional Manager for four years, in his new role Wood will oversee a team of seven Regional and Area Sales Managers. He will report to Shannon Coursey, Senior Vice President, National Sales.

"Kim has long been a force in the market, leading his peers and distributors by example and inspiring those around him to over-perform on the Wilson Daniels portfolio," says Coursey. "We're thrilled to see him advance in this well-deserved senior leadership role."

Wood began his career in the wine business as a Sommelier at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas in 2004. From there, he became Lead Sommelier at Jean-Georges Steakhouse in the new ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was subsequently promoted to Director of Wine at ARIA, managing the wine program for 15 concepts within the resort and overseeing a team of 14 sommeliers and 1,700 restaurant employees. In 2015, Wood became the Luxury Wine Manager for E. & J. Gallo's LUX Wines division, where he developed a thorough understanding of the three-tiered system and excelled in a sales context.

In 2017, Wood joined the Wilson Daniels team as the Southwest Regional Manager. Over the past four years, he has transformed the region into a top performing market, driving remarkable sales growth in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada in addition to Arizona and New Mexico.

"I'm honored to lead this exceptional team in sharing Wilson Daniels' luxury wine portfolio with the markets that I have lived and worked in all my life," says Wood. "There is a clear appetite for our wines in the south, and I look forward to working closely with our distributor partners to ensure that our family of producers is represented on the finest wine lists in the country."

Wood earned his Advanced Sommelier certification in 2008 and has passed two of three parts of his Master Sommelier Exam to date. He will return to Dallas, TX to assume his new position.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.



