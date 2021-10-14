- Expanded home care capabilities, such as tracking home information, organizing repairs and performing scheduled maintenance, are now available via Black Knight's consumer-facing Servicing Digital solution

Black Knight Expands Home Care Capabilities in Servicing Digital Solution and Beyond Through Enhanced Househappy Integration - Expanded home care capabilities, such as tracking home information, organizing repairs and performing scheduled maintenance, are now available via Black Knight's consumer-facing Servicing Digital solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced expanded home care capabilities available within its consumer-facing Servicing Digital solution to help banking clients' customers better manage the upkeep on their homes. The enhancements are the product of Black Knight's additional technology integrations with Househappy and are available through either Servicing Digital or as an embedded tool within a client banking app.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

Servicing Digital is an interactive web and mobile solution that provides customized, timely information about a customer's mortgage and home, as well as a wide variety of self-service capabilities. Househappy, an all-in-one home concierge suite, enables homeowners to digitally track home maintenance information and schedule repairs and services from a list of pre-approved, vetted contractors.

"Househappy simplifies homeownership by giving homeowners a single point of contact to order services, maintain their home and store pertinent home data in their dashboard," said David Manougian, CEO of Househappy. "Homes are a valuable personal and financial investment. The addition of Househappy to Servicing Digital, and its now-expanded availability outside of mortgage servicing, will help homeowners preserve and potentially increase their property value with regular maintenance, needed repairs or home renovations."

The expanded capabilities with Househappy enable other financial institutions, in addition to mortgage servicers, to embed the vendor's self-service home care functionality within banking apps, supporting deeper customer relationships and retention efforts. The platform offers a comprehensive home care solution via Servicing Digital or as a white-labeled addition to an institution's other offerings. In either case, the home care capabilities can also be used to promote cross-sell opportunities for products such as home equity loans or lines of credit.

"Delivering an excellent customer experience is critical in today's competitive market," said Joe Nackashi, president, Black Knight. "This integration helps servicers and other financial institutions further drive retention and cross-sell efforts by deepening the value they add to their customers' lives. Now, Servicing Digital not only enables customers to manage functions related to their mortgage, but to also track and coordinate home maintenance for a complete, digital homeowner experience."

About Househappy

Through its application, Househappy makes homeownership easier. The technology simplifies relationships with home maintenance vendors and provides digital storage solutions for home information. Moreover, real people provide real customer service through Househappy's concierge team. Househappy is available throughout the U.S. and based in Portland, OR. Visit www.househappy.com for more information.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information: Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE: BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.