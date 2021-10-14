Former Kansas Head Football Coach David Beaty Dismissed from Notice of Allegations

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of allegations into alleged NCAA violations during his tenure, former University of Kansas head football coach David Beaty has been formally dismissed from the ongoing case before the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) involving Kansas Athletics.

"Stated simply, this represents a total vindication for David against the unfounded allegations of NCAA misconduct conjured up by Kansas to avoid paying him what he was contractually owed," said Beaty's attorney Michael Lyons of the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP.

Following Beaty's 2018 dismissal, University of Kansas athletic department officials made public allegations claiming NCAA infractions against him in an attempt to avoid a buyout provision of his contract, according to Lyons.

A lawsuit filed in 2019 challenged those claims and sought to secure the remaining compensation due under Beaty's employment contract. The lawsuit was successfully resolved in 2020 for $2.55 million. But the NCAA proceedings spawned by Kansas' internal investigation continued. Because of an ongoing dispute between Kansas and the NCAA over alleged violations involving basketball, Beaty was joined with the existing Notice of Allegations in September of 2019. The case was later handed off to the IARP and further investigation by the Complex Case Unit (CCU). Ultimately, the CCU dismissed the allegation involving Beaty.

"With David's outright dismissal from any allegation of wrongdoing, he can move on with his life. He has essentially lost three years of his coaching career because of these unfounded allegations, but he has prevailed and looks forward to coaching again," said Lyons.

"David Beaty is a good man who has had his life turned upside down. My hope is that other institutions will learn from this nonsense. He prevailed on his civil case and now he has prevailed on the claims that he violated NCAA rules. I will let the public sit back and judge how this looks for any institution taking this path."

