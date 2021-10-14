Lumentum Awards Sixteen Scholarships in its First Annual Diversity Scholarship Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today it has awarded its first Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) scholarships to sixteen applicants from its 2021 internship program. The goal is to increase educational opportunities to diverse students from underrepresented groups in the high-tech sector.

For many students, a barrier in higher education is the rising cost of tuition, and particularly for underrepresented minority students, it is a disproportionate burden. The annual DIB Scholarship program is a new initiative and part of Lumentum's broader DIB program formalized two years ago. To provide financial support and increase opportunities to those who need it the most, each recipient is provided with a $10,000 scholarship to their respective university or college.

"Our scholarship program is only one part of our larger commitment to increase diverse representation in education and upcoming talent," said Chuwanda Thigpen, Lumentum Vice President of Talent and Chief Diversity Officer. "We have partnered with several universities to expand opportunities for underrepresented students, including a $30,000 endowed scholarship to the College of Optics and Photonics at the University of Central Florida. Our effort to foster diversity from the very start–during education–is an investment in our culture of innovation and our vision to create a brighter future."

Lumentum scholarship applicants are required to complete a twelve-week paid summer internship and be enrolled in a Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. degree program in any major. Although not essential to qualify, the company is prioritizing students with a minimum 3.0 GPA and are active members in a diversity-focused professional club for women, Black/African-American, Hispanic/Latinx, or another underrepresented group. Currently, the program is based in the United States but the company plans to expand globally next year. Lumentum's 2022 DIB Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. To learn more about the company's DIB program, visit https://www.lumentum.com/en/company/diversity-inclusion-belonging.

