Mega-Selling San Fernando Valley Real Estate Agents Andrew Spitz and Fran Chavez Team Up And Join Forces with Aaron Kirman Group at Compass to Launch Its Valley Division The Former Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman's Circle Diamond Award Winners, Now Collectively Known as the Andrew Spitz | Fran Chavez Group, are Named Executive Directors of Luxury Estates for the New Valley Division Poised for Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega-selling San Fernando-based luxury real estate professionals Andrew Spitz and Fran Chavez, announced today they have teamed up together as Andrew Spitz | Fran Chavez Group (SCG) and have joined forces with the Aaron Kirman Group at tech real estate company, Compass as Executive Directors of Luxury Estates to launch its Valley division. Spitz and Chavez, whose clients include A-list celebrities, iconic musicians and top athletes, specialize in the buying and selling of premier properties along the Ventura Boulevard Corridor and across the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles' Westside, and beyond, and have over $2 billion combined in career sales. Beyond being focused on maintaining their earned reputation of excellence, the duo will further look to strategically grow the team's Valley presence. Spitz and Chavez's team currently includes Realtor and Administrator Margie Granitz, Executive Marketing Director Joseph Kim and Social Media Director and Influencer Bella Lovkvist. The team will be headquartered from their Sherman Oaks office located at 14242 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 100.

"Having Andrew Spitz, Fran Chavez and their team joining Aaron Kirman Group is a monumental consummation of San Fernando Valley's best agents," said Aaron Kirman, founder and president of Aaron Kirman Group and president of International Luxury Estates at Compass. "This union marks the beginning of a luxury real estate disruption not just in the Valley, but across Southern California, and we are so fortunate to have them with us."

Prior to joining Aaron Kirman Group, Spitz and Chavez were former Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Chairman's Circle Diamond Award Winners (top ½ of 1% of BHHS agents) and recently named to Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 agents in Los Angeles County, Los Angeles Magazine's 2021 Real Estate All-stars and were once again named one of "America's Best Real Estate Professional Teams" by RealTrends placing them in the top 1% of 1.4 million licensed realtors.

Spitz, a lifelong resident of Encino—and to many has been dubbed the "Mayor of Encino"—spent 20 of his 35 year real estate career with BHHS where he consistently earned a place in the Top 100 of 50,000-plus Berkshire Hathaway agents and was a four-time recipient of the "Legend Award," a brokerage designation given every five years for "Perseverance, Expertise & Consistency."

"Our partnership with Aaron Kirman Group is an incredible opportunity for all parties," said Spitz. "Fran and I are excited to be leading Aaron Kirman Group's expansion into the San Fernando Valley market, along with the potential to grow our Valley team and better serve our clients."

Chavez is a veteran real estate agent with 33 years of collective experience –– spanning luxury real estate, new construction, a preferred agent with Bank of America's Foreclosure Division, and Mortgage Banking. He specializes in representing buyers, sellers and builders throughout the San Fernando Valley and Westside areas.

"I'm thrilled for this new partnership," said Chavez. "Andrew and I look forward to combining our approach with access to Aaron Kirman Group's suite of tools to enhance the level of service we can deliver to servicing our clients. Additionally, we will benefit from the vast network of Aaron Kirman Group agents across Southern California and their global reach."

For more information, reach out to the Spitz | Chavez Group. Andrew Spitz can be reached at Andrew@AndrewSpitz.com and 818.453.9119. Fran Chavez can be reached at FranChavezRE@gmail.com and 818.517.1411.

About Aaron Kirman Group

Founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– selling $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group .

