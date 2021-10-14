PenFed Foundation Receives 2021 'Moxie Award' for Boldness and Innovation in Nonprofit Category

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PenFed Foundation is pleased to announce it received the 2021 "Moxie Award" for boldness and innovation in the Association and Nonprofit category. The award honors the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits and associations in the Washington D.C. metro community.

PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson (right) accepts the Moxie Award along with PenFed Credit Union Chairman/PenFed Foundation Board Member Ed Cody and PenFed Foundation staff members.

PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson accepted the award on behalf of the thousands of veterans and service members the Foundation serves each year during a ceremony Oct. 13 in Tysons, Va.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to have earned this tremendous distinction," said Gen. Nicholson. "We will continue to be bold and innovate in order to realize our vision of every military member being able to serve our nation free of financial worry and every veteran living with the strong financial future they deserve after serving our nation."

Award judges were particularly impressed with the PenFed Foundation's quick action in creating the COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. In March of 2020, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for the military community. The program received national media attention, and the response was overwhelming with over 6,000 applications in the first four days.

More than 1,100 military families were helped through the program, and more than $1 million in COVID-19 emergency relief was provided to veterans and active duty service members. The PenFed Foundation also provided the veteran-owned business community with online resources and education to assist with economic recovery.

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

