Stonecourt Capital Announces $775 Million Transaction with Moon Valley Nurseries

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonecourt Capital LP ("Stonecourt Capital"), a private investment firm focused on providing financial and strategic resources to facilitate transformational growth, today announced a $775 million transaction with Arizona-based Moon Valley Nurseries ("Moon Valley" or the "Company"), a family-owned, vertically integrated large tree and shrub nursery.

Moon Valley has 18 farms and 34 retail locations across California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada, providing a fully integrated solution for both residential and commercial customers interested in the highest quality landscaping. With its extensive farm and retail network, the Company benefits from an enormous inventory of trees and plants together with its in-house assets focused on landscape design, delivery, planting, and tree-care. Along with over 1,300 types of trees, the Company's product catalogue includes more than 2,500 shrubs and plants.

"Moon Valley's vertically integrated business model, strong management team, and customer-focused approach uniquely positions the Company to grow within its current geography and expand into other states and localities," said Eric Gribetz, Co-Managing Partner of Stonecourt Capital. "We look forward to partnering with Moon Valley's founder and CEO, Les Blake, and his talented management team to further the impressive growth of Moon Valley and to optimize its real estate portfolio, its technology, and its focus on enhancing the environment."

"Partnering with Stonecourt Capital comes at a time when we are poised to accelerate our growth in both our retail business and farm network," said Les Blake. "We spent over 25 years building an unmatched product expertise, reputation, and service offering, and we are confident that Stonecourt Capital is the right partner at the right time to help us expand our offering and reach."

As part of the transaction, Stonecourt Capital's team will work closely with the Moon Valley management team on executing growth initiatives, including acquisitions, opening additional retail stores, and expanding the Company's geographic footprint. Stonecourt Capital will continue to support Moon Valley's commitment to sustainability by expanding its application of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs.

Funds managed by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation are providing financing for the transaction as well as a facility to support the Company's anticipated acquisition growth. Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Stonecourt Capital. Hudson Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Moon Valley, and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel.

About Moon Valley Nurseries

Moon Valley Nurseries started with one small location in a neighborhood north of downtown Phoenix, Arizona known as "Moon Valley." From that beginning, the Company has grown to 34 retail locations in four states with 18 farms growing over 1,300 varieties of trees and thousands of other types of shrubs and plants. Under Les Blake's leadership, Moon Valley has maintained a commitment to sustainability through its extensive use of precise drip irrigation, renewable energy use, recycling of materials, and development of a natural fertilizer known as "Moon Juice".

About Stonecourt Capital

Stonecourt Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing financial and strategic resources to facilitate the transformational growth of companies across a broad array of industries. Stonecourt Capital's investor base includes some of the world's largest family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. Over the last 20 years, the team has invested several billion dollars of equity capital, partnering with exceptional managers in the growth of their companies. Stonecourt Capital's flexible mandate allows it to customize the term and structure of each investment to create a bespoke solution for sellers, management teams, and strategic partners.

Contact: Meghan Kilkenny, mkilkenny@hstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stonecourt Capital LP