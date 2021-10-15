BBQGuys® Taps 7 College Football Athletes for "Victory Dance" Campaign to Celebrate The Newly-Launched Victory Line of Grills

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQGuys, the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products, recently launched its newest line of "VictoryTM" grills, an expertly engineered grilling experience created by BBQGuys that provides best-in-class quality, performance, and features at an enviable price point. To celebrate the launch, BBQGuys has partnered with seven college football athletes and invited them to create their own distinctive "Victory Dance" that they'll reveal on their personal Instagram accounts.

This unique collaboration is bringing athletes together from top collegiate programs, which include:

Andison Coby : Wide Receiver | : Wide Receiver | @10.coby

Velus Jones Jr : Wide Receiver | : Wide Receiver | @iam_vjj

Kardell Thomas : Offensive Lineman | : Offensive Lineman | @kardellthomas

Will Reichard : Place Kicker | : Place Kicker | @willreichard16

TJ Finley: Quarterback | @tjfinley1

Demond Demas : Wide Receiver | : Wide Receiver | @demas._1

Dakereon Joyner: Wide Receiver | @kereonjoyner

"Food and football give us great reasons to celebrate, and we're excited to welcome these talented athletes into the BBQGuys® family to help showcase why our new "VictoryTM" grills are so special," said Jason Stutes, Chief Digital Officer of BBQGuys. "This partnership is our company's first-ever NIL project and whether it's on the field, on social media, or in your back yard, we can't wait to celebrate everyone's 'Victory Dance'."

Starting today, each athlete will post the video on their Instagram feed and BBQGuys will follow by posting across their various social channels. All parties want to engage followers to participate in this fun social media challenge by showing off their "Victory Dance" and using the hashtag #VICTORYDANCE.

Back in August, BBQGuys debuted two outstanding grills under the VictoryTM line: The VictoryTM Gas Grill and The VictoryTM Pellet Grill, which are a culmination of more than 20 years of category expertise and customer service. Each grill provides an expertly engineered grilling experience that offers best-in-class quality, performance, and features at an enviable price point. BBQGuys plans to roll out additional grills to the VictoryTM line in the coming months, including a VictoryTM Kamado.

BBQGuys worked with Baton Rouge-based MatchPoint Connection (MatchPoint) on the athlete partnerships. MatchPoint is an influencer and NIL marketing app that connects brands to talent for paid promotions. The platform provides a two-way marketplace for businesses, local to national, and talent of all categories and levels.

About BBQGuys:

BBQGuys is a leading e-commerce retailer of higher-end grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living products for both homeowners and professional builders. What began as a humble brick-and-mortar store in 1998 has since evolved into one of America's fastest-growing businesses — one that has served over a million happy customers nationwide. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and annual recognition as a leader in the online space, BBQGuys has cemented itself as a trusted voice in the grilling and outdoor living industry. Were you Born to Grill™? Visit us at BBQGuys.com

