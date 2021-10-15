Four Festive New Recipes for the Fearless Fall Baker The Incredible Egg Shares Recipes to Inspire Home Bakers this Autumn

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking is back and better than ever, with home chefs ready to get back in the kitchen and develop their skills. This fall, the Incredible Egg wants to share how easy reigniting the spark in the kitchen can be with new autumnal dishes for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you are a pumpkin bread beginner or can temper chocolate like a professional, a new recipe can help reinspire the love of whipping up scrumptious homemade goods.

"Even in the spookiest season, there is nothing to fear about fall baking. Mastering new techniques can be as simple as trying out a new kitchen tool, a new process for elevating a dish, or the addition of a reliable, beloved essential like the egg to a favorite recipe," said Sue Coyle, director of integrated marketing at the American Egg Board. "Eggs are the essential ingredient to all of your fall baking needs, because they provide the functional firepower to take your dishes from good to great."

From cakes to pie crusts and more, eggs enhance texture, crumb, rise and other aspects of your dishes.

One easy way the Incredible Egg suggests leveling up fall favorites is adding a spin with time-tested ingredients. Do you love playing with pumpkin spice flavors in the kitchen? Try out a surprisingly simple pumpkin crème brûlée baked in mini pumpkins to impress guests after a fall harvest dinner. Take your pie baking skills up a notch with a sweet potato pie enhanced by the addition of bourbon to the filling and brown sugar in the meringue topping. Celebrate the best of fall harvest flavors in new ways.

"If you're looking for a new recipe to impress family and friends this fall, don't shy away from one that might look challenging at first," said Coyle. "Be brave and harness the power of eggs from the mixing bowl to the dessert plate."

Four festive fall recipes to get you started are:

