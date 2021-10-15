- DOE just announced nearly $8 million in funding for nine cooperative projects, one of which will include participation by GKN Hydrogen

GKN Hydrogen selected to be part of U.S. Department of Energy H2@Scale cooperative projects to help reach Hydrogen Shot - DOE just announced nearly $8 million in funding for nine cooperative projects, one of which will include participation by GKN Hydrogen

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GKN Hydrogen (GKN) is pleased to announce $1.7M of funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office awarded to DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to add two HY2MEGA metal hydride hydrogen storage tanks to the hydrogen assets at the ARIES facility on NREL's Flatirons Campus near Boulder, CO. GKN's HY2MEGA storage subsystem will be connected to the megawatt-scale electrolyzer and fuel cell at the ARIES facility and validated by NREL scientists and engineers. The performance of the HY2MEGA installation would be evaluated over a range of operational conditions and simulated use cases using the ARIES facility capabilities. The construction schedule for adding the HY2MEGA storage subsystem to the ARIES facility is expected to coincide with completion of the hydrogen assets in September 2022.

With its energy storage capacity of over 260kg hydrogen (~9MWh of energy), GKN’s HY2MEGA is the largest metal hydride storage on the market and ideally suited for energy supply applications where safety and compactness are crucial.

Peter Oberparleiter, Chief Executive Officer at GKN Powder Metallurgy, said: "This a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with the DOE National Laboratories to validate and run megawatt scale use cases with our green, safe and compact metal hydride hydrogen storage solution. Projects of this scale are needed to accelerate the adoption of zero emission technologies to help us all meet our future clean energy goals."

GKN Hydrogen, a division of GKN Powder Metallurgy, is pioneering safe, emission-free green hydrogen storage to help organizations and societies around the world achieve their carbon neutrality goals today, and in the years to come. By leveraging the business's world-leading position in powder metal solutions, they are bringing to market green, safe and compact hydrogen storage solution based on metal hydrides and offering a range of modular HY2 energy systems.

GKN Powder Metallurgy, as a stand-alone business unit of Melrose PLC, today comprises four business units: GKN Powders, GKN Sinter Metals, GKN Additive and GKN Hydrogen. Together GKN Powder Metallurgy empowers over 6,000 problem solvers in 29 locations, setting its global technology network at the highest standard.

