Vestar Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

The list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial and strategic support they need to help accelerate growth.

"We founded Vestar on the principle that partnership with great founders and management teams is the cornerstone of any successful investment; for more than 30 years, this approach has led to exceptional outcomes for our companies and investors," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "In fact, over half of the investments in our two most recent funds are founder- or family-led businesses. We thank Inc. for recognizing Vestar's commitment to this style of investing, and we look forward to building steadfast partnerships with founders and entrepreneurs in the future."

Vestar has invested nearly $3 billion in more than 25 founder- and family-owned companies since its founding in 1988. Vestar's current portfolio consists of 10 founder-led businesses, including four 2021 investments – Dr. Praeger's Purely Sensible Foods, Stratus, PetHonesty and Friday Health Plans.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

