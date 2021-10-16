The winner on QF TV Show will be crowned Arab world's top innovator and online voting is now open

Stars of Science Announces Season 13 Finalists The winner on QF TV Show will be crowned Arab world's top innovator and online voting is now open

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four contestants emerged from Stars of Science Season 13 to secure their places in the Grand Finale taking place on October 22, where they will compete to win the title of Top Arab Innovator.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8969651-stars-of-science-announces-season-13-finalists/

Mohammed Al-Qassabi, Qatari Information Systems student at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, hopes to contribute to the sports world with his Football Offside Detection System. The innovation uses ultra-wide band tags embedded inside players' uniforms and the ball to track their positions in real-time throughout the entirety of a football match to ensure that offside calls are made accurately.

Mugeb AlHarosh, Yemeni biomedical engineer, the proud inventor of a Portable Renal Blood Flowmeter. The device functions via non-invasive biosensors attached to the skin, diagnosing preliminary kidney damage. With data uploaded to physicians through wireless networks, the benefits include more efficient utilization of resources by minimizing face-to-face consultations.

Ousama Kanawati, another finalist hailing from Lebanon, earned a spot in the Top 4 with his invention, a Wearable Omni Stethoscope Vest. The device drastically impacts the way we monitor chronic respiratory diseases – a threat posted to millions of patients globally. This invention monitors patients' lungs by combining numerous digital stethoscopes and wireless technology, conducting analyses that it then sends to the attending physician's phone with a warning if abnormalities are detected.

Riadh Abdelhedi, Tunisian PhD holder in electrical and electronic engineering. He designed a Hybrid Power Bank, portable power storage system that combines lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitor technology, enabling it to charge up to full capacity in a matter of minutes.

Stars of Science's Top 4 innovators will make the case for their inventions in the Grand Finale, set to air on Friday, October 22, where the Jury deliberation and online voting will determine the ranking and final share of the $600,000 prize (terms and conditions apply).

Online voting is now open for the public on www.starsofscience.com and ends on Thursday, October 21, at 2:00pm GMT (5:00 pm Doha time).

For more information, please contact:

Salma Sadek –Weber Shandwick

SOS@webershandwick.com

+974 3398 8390

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661305/Stars_of_Science_Season_13_Finalists.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661306/Stars_of_Science_13_Top_Four_Finalists.mp4

Stars of Science Announces Season 13 Finalists

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stars of Science