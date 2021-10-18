Geneva Financial Announces Higher Conforming Loan Limits

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces that they will now be offering higher loan limits for conforming loans. The direct lender with locations in 45 states has increased its conventional loan limit to $625,000 for single-family homes ahead of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's announcement on conforming loan limits for 2022.

Geneva Financial Home Loans Announces Higher Conforming Loan Limits

"It's been an unusual season in the mortgage market and homebuyers are feeling the impact of increasing home values on top of low inventory." Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial stated. "We are committed to providing opportunity for borrowers and saw the necessity to work with our aggregators on increasing conventional loan limits ahead of the FHFA announcement."

Due to the substantial uptick in home values, borrowers are being pushed toward jumbo loan products to obtain financing for homes that would have qualified under conventional financing 12-18 months ago. Jumbo loans carry higher rates, larger down payments, and more stringent qualifying requirements. Increasing loan limits will temporarily allow Geneva borrowers the opportunity under these unusual market circumstances to obtain conventional financing at lower rates.

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial representative to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

