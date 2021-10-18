Trulieve Announces Reopening of Dispensary in Lehigh Acres

Dispensary reopening follows the opening of Trulieve's 100th Florida location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the reopening of a dispensary in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The location is Trulieve's 101st in the state of Florida and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The Company recently opened its 100th Florida dispensary on October 19 in Tallahassee. This Lehigh Acres location joins the Company's 100 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide, including several in nearby Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Englewood.

Trulieve invites the Lehigh Acres community to join in celebrating the reopening of this dispensary with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Lehigh Acres dispensary on opening day, and all first-time Trulieve customers will receive a 50% new customer discount, both at Lehigh Acres and across the state.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Lehigh Acres Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 1315 Homestead Road N, Lehigh Acres, Florida 33936

WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 9:00 am

Trulieve employees are trained, knowledgable, and look forward to assisting patients. Trulieve encourages all interested parties to speak to staff about any questions they have regarding applying for a card or Trulieve's wide array of products.

The reopening follows the Company's October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve. The Company will continue to reopen locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

