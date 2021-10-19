Bigger! Better! Beneficial! New Location For Khanna Vision Institute

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khanna Vision Institute prides itself on listening to their patients. The consumers wanted easier parking that they didn't have to pay for, and a spacious office with in-office bathroom facilities. That was the easy part. Feedback from our Lasik patients was that they were longing for a painless experience. Khanna Institute has moved their Beverly Hills location into a new building located at 9100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 265e on October 1st, 2021. This will provide all the wants the patients were seeking - validated parking, in office restrooms and most important, painless Lasik eye surgery using Visumax laser which takes only 15 seconds per eye.

When Vision matters, we are the ones to See. Pioneers in PIE or Presbyopic Implant in Eye which allows each eye to see at all distances. It imparts people above 45, spectacle, contacts lens free almost natural vision. We are experts in no cut superlasik, idesign lasik, Implantable Collamer Lens or ICL. We have successfully halted progression of Keratoconus with Cross Linking. Cosmetic Pterygium surgery has revived the careers of many an actor.Rajesh Khanna, MD is Founder and Medical Director (PRNewsfoto/Khanna Vision Institute)

Dr. Khanna said, "My main goal is to help my patients see better quickly and efficiently.The new office is able to fulfill these needs with a battery of state of the art diagnostic equipment like Lenstar, Pentacam, Optovue OCT and many more. Visumax and Allegretto 500 Laser provide quick efficient painless laser vision correction."

Jennifer said, "Driving from San Diego I felt exhausted. Having free parking and instant elevators was a nice feature from my long drive. Being warmly received with a coffee in the lobby I felt revived. My pre op exam was quick, thorough, yet all my questions were answered."

Dr. Khanna has multiple locations across Southern California in hopes of making the travel less painful for patients; however he has experienced an increase of cases in the Beverly Hills area. After careful thought and consideration, he came to the realization that they have outgrown their current location. Khanna Vision Institute has successfully acquired a new office that is more fitting for the patients. It will have an expansion of seven more exam rooms to make patient wait times almost nonexistent; a larger, more updated waiting area with coffee and water for patients; and free validated parking. The new location is close to the Los Angeles International Airport, making it a quick drive for patients coming from out of town, as well as being close to all the local destinations for patients to have plenty of fun on their downtime. Lastly, while patients are in surgery, their loved ones are welcome to enjoy beverages in the lobby or a quick meal at the restaurant connected with the building. If they prefer to see the surgery first hand they are able to watch relaxing on a couch through the window wall into the state of the art laser suite.

As medical professionals, the doctors at Khanna Vision Institute were proud to help their community, and stay open through the pandemic. They understand the importance and vitality of vision, wanting to make sure he could help as many people as possible.

The Beverly Hills office is one out of five offices for Khanna Vision Institute with others located in Westlake Village, Inglewood, Moorpark, and Sherman Oaks. To learn more about the new office, or the services Khanna Vision Institute provides please visit www.khannainsititute.com or call (310) 482-1240.

