Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant App Now Available for Microsoft Teams Move enables Infor customers using Teams to access the digital assistant's skills, chat UX and natural language processing capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant app for Microsoft Teams. The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant was previously available via a web browser, the Infor Go mobile app, and Amazon Alexa for Business.

Now, Infor customers can interact with Infor Coleman using Microsoft Teams. This can help reduce adoption friction when rolling out the digital assistant to organizations that already use Teams in their day-to-day work.

New Infor customers interested in the Microsoft Teams app can activate it straight from the Teams store. Existing customers will first need to activate the service via Infor Support.

Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant

The Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant provides a conversational interface to the Infor OS platform, the underlying foundation of Infor CloudSuites. It offers custom skills, a chat UX, and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities.

As a digital assistant, Coleman uses a conversational UX and natural language processing – with deep domain and industry knowledge – to chat, hear, talk and, in the future, it is expected to analyze images to help people work more efficiently. The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant can help maximize human work potential by:

Advising . It can provide intelligent insights designed to help users make decisions.

Augmenting . It can serve as a partner to help amplify one's work and provide key information at critical decision points.

Automating . It can complete low-value, repetitive tasks to enable users to focus on more valuable work.

Conversing. It can offer a better user experience with more efficient interactions.

Vignesh Subramanian, Infor Coleman product director, said, "In the post-pandemic world, remote working and the use of collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams are ever more relevant. Enabling Coleman Digital Assistant within that ecosystem is a testimony to Infor's commitment to be on the leading edge of technology trends. We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to use the same chat platform to collaborate among colleagues and to access their business information via a secured app such as the Infor Coleman Teams App."

Infor Coleman makes its AI capabilities easily accessible, as it is built on the foundation of the Infor OS enterprise application platform (EAP). Constellation Research, in its April 23, 2021, Offering Overview report, "Infor OS Powers Next-Gen ERP with a Rich Platform," stated that "Infor has one of the most functionally rich and mature EAPs in the market." Infor Coleman is directly integrated with the rest of the platform's security, integration, mobile, low-code development, and user experience services.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

