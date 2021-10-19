Global Healthcare Company Mobile Aspects Announces Industry-First Blood Product

The product, iRISecure Blood, is an industry-first RFID transfusion and safety system for hospital emergency departments and trauma centers.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Aspects, a global healthcare software company that helps hospitals become safer and more efficient, today announced the first end-to-end RFID Bloodbag tracking system, iRISecure Blood. This new solution is now available to hospital emergency departments and trauma centers across the United States.

Tracking and documenting the use of blood and plasma is a critical function of hospital emergency departments and trauma centers. With only 7% of the population being considered a "universal donor" with Type O blood, which has been further depleted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical this scarce resource is properly stored and tracked. iRISecure Blood tracks this blood and provides robust data to hospital administrators to ensure the best operations around this important issue.

"As a leading surgical program in the western Pennsylvania region and home to a Level I trauma center, effective and efficient management of our blood supply is critical to meeting the health needs of our patients," said Mark Nussbaum, COO of Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Allegheny General Hospital (AGH). "We are excited to collaborate with Mobile Aspects on the implementation of its innovative iRISecure Bloodbag tracking system at AGH, as it will further improve our utilization of this precious resource and the quality and safety of care that we are able to provide."

Some of the features iRISecure Blood will bring to hospitals and Trauma Centers include:

Tracking : First and only RFID blood management tracking system designed for the unique issues in hospital emergency departments and trauma centers; tracks bloodbags from the bloodbank in a hospital to the point of transfusion into the patient.

Easy access : Provides quick and easy access to blood and plasma for Emergency use.

Eliminate waste : iRISecure automatically notifies administrators if a bloodbag is out of refrigeration for too long or is expired.

Data : Previously, hospitals had poor data on bloodbag receipt and travel throughout the hospital. iRISecure gives hospitals electronic reports on bloodbags, trends, and other information to help drive patient safety and efficiency.

Accountability : With robust data, hospitals know who is taking which bloodbag and for which patient.

Interface with Electronic Medical Record (EMR): iRISecure Blood automatically sends transfusion information into leading EMRs, including Epic.

"Mobile Aspects has been working closely with hospital executives and physician leaders for 20+ years to help them tackle the most important issues in running a hospital in today's complex clinical, regulatory, technical, and financial environments," said Suneil Mandava, President, CEO of Mobile Aspects. "iRISecure Blood is another example of Mobile Aspects' ability to quickly deliver a solution that is at the top of many hospital executives' list of priorities."

iRISecure Blood is available now for Emergency and Trauma Centers. To learn more about Mobile Aspects, please visit https://www.mobileaspects.com/.

ABOUT MOBILE ASPECTS

Mobile Aspects is a global healthcare software company that helps hospitals become safer and more efficient. Founded in 2000 in Pittsburgh, PA, the company has decades of experience leveraging their proprietary RFID technology to reduce the manual documentation burden placed on most hospital clinicians today, helping hospitals achieve greater savings in time, costs, and resources while also enabling better care for patients.

