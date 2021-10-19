Greenlight Biosciences (ENVI) Science Day Updates Investors On Progress Across Human, Plant And Animal Health - 7 agricultural products in development with an addressable market of $6bn that we plan to launch by 2026.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 Today GreenLight Biosciences (ENVI) will hold Science Day to update investors on the company's progress towards solving some of the world's largest and most difficult problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA.

"Today we will show important results for the use of RNA across our pipeline of human, plant and animal health applications," said Andrey Zarur, GreenLight co-founder and CEO. "Core to these developments is our success in developing our platform for design, development and production of unprecedented new applications for RNA."

Human health results reported:

Covid-19 vaccine: Promising antibody response and cell-mediated immunity for GreenLight Covid-19 vaccine candidates in mice. GreenLight candidates induced humoral responses exceeding WHO standard. GreenLight candidates induced Th1-biased cell mediated immune responses. Promising disease protection results for GreenLight Covid-19 vaccine candidates in hamsters. All tested doses protected against morbidity. GreenLight plans to start Phase I clinical trial in Africa in Q1 2022. Gene therapy: Tools have been created by GreenLight RNA-encoded instructions, with evidence of transgene expression. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation milestone achieved allowing for next phase of grant work.

Plant and animal health progress:

Grape Powdery Mildew: Lab results translates to field level control consistent with commercial standards. Botrytis: GreenLight sequences, without enhancement from formulation, demonstrate Botrytis control in strawberries field trials. Trials at two sites show reduction in disease severity compared to untreated check. Application of naked dsRNA to whole tomato plants in greenhouse cuts disease severity. Sequence, without enhancement from formulation, reduces severity by 46-59% compared to untreated control. Fusarium: First sequences show promise with direct application to fusarium. 25% to 40% reduction of in vitro fusarium, relative to untreated control. Application to infected wheat seedlings shows 25% to 50% reduction of vomitoxin (DON) and fusarium, relative to untreated control. Pollen beetle: First sequences drive statistically significant pollen beetle mortality. Lab study shows 20% to 80% pollen beetle mortality in vitro. Sequences show promise with application on oilseed rape plants, with 40% pollen beetle mortality in vivo relative to untreated control. Two spotted spider mite: First sequences drive statistically significant mortality rates of two spotted spider mite. Lab study shows adult females survival near zero in vitro within ten days of application to leaf disc. Diamondback moth & other lepidoptera. To date, ingested dsRNA has not been viable for control of Diamondback moth and Fall armyworm. A delivery technology under evaluation increases the impact of dsRNA sequences. Our approach enables a 50% increase in diamondback moth mortality and 90% lower weight in fall armyworm larvae, compared to naked dsRNA. Bee health: Key part of acquired IP portfolio translated into positive field trial results in less than 8 months. 40% fewer Varroa destructor mites at 12 weeks in hives with GreenLight fields tests compared with the leading chemical control product. Strong efficacy compared to a leading chemical control. Treatments improved bee brood and hive health compared to chemical controls.

For full results and context please refer to the Science Day for investors presentation on our Investors page: https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/investor-relations/

Notes to editors

Markets addressed by today's updates:

Area Indicative addressable market Fusarium $950m Pollen Beetle $185m Two spotted spider mite $1,100m Diamondback moth $890m Powdery Mildew $1,400m Varroa mite $290m Botrytis $1,200m

About GreenLight

Founded in 2008, GreenLight aims to solve some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture.

In human health, this includes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company's breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

