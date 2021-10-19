Logan University Introduces Master of Science in Integrative Pediatrics

Beginning Fall 2022 for Doctors of Chiropractic, New Degree Program is First of its Kind in U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded on more than 85 years of chiropractic education and as a leader in integrated health care, Logan University is proud to be the first chiropractic university in the U.S. to offer a Master of Science degree in Integrative Pediatrics. With an understanding that Doctors of Chiropractic (DC) can change the trajectory of children's lives by improving their health, this degree program provides high-quality, clinically focused, specialized training for DCs who want to take their pediatric knowledge and expertise to a higher level and deliver safe and effective care modified for pediatric patients.

"The Master of Science in Integrative Pediatrics blends passion, excellence and leadership and is spearheaded by one of the foremost authorities in the specialty of chiropractic pediatrics, Dr. Elise Hewitt," said Clay McDonald, DC ('82), MBA, JD, president of Logan University. "This new program is Logan's latest endeavor in enhancing and progressing the chiropractic profession."

Program Director Elise Hewitt, DC, DICCP, FICC has spent more than 30 years advocating for the chiropractic care of children and served as president of the ACA Pediatrics Council for 10 years. In addition to treating children at her chiropractic practice in Portland, Oregon, Dr. Hewitt is a member of the prestigious NCMIC Speakers Bureau for which she teaches all aspects of pediatric practice. She was named 2019 Pediatric Chiropractor of the Year by the ACA Pediatrics Council.

"I'm honored to spearhead the nation's first master's degree in the field of pediatric chiropractic," Dr. Hewitt said. "Everything I do professionally is focused on increasing access to quality chiropractic care for kids, and leading this program is an outstanding opportunity to make that happen."

Beginning in the fall 2022 trimester, the Master of Science in Integrative Pediatrics program is a part-time, two-year program hosted primarily online with one in-person practicum per year for hands-on learning. Students will gain a working knowledge and understanding of the anatomy, physiology, neurology and nutritional needs of pediatric patients; improve manual therapy skills with training in spinal, cranial and extremity techniques; deepen their knowledge of pediatric diagnostic imaging; learn how to manage common and uncommon pediatric health conditions while appraising and assimilating scientific evidence; and dive into management of pediatric sports injuries and extremity conditions.

Enrollment has opened for the fall 2022 trimester. To participate in this program, U.S. applicants must have a DC degree and a chiropractic license in good standing. There is a path for international applicants with a DC-equivalent degree as well as a path for current DC students with advanced standing.

To learn more about Logan's Master of Science in Integrative Pediatrics or to apply to the program, click here.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu .

