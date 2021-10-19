Public Safety Foundation Network Launches to Support First Responder Agencies and the Communities They Serve

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20 public responder foundations united today to launch the Public Safety Foundation Network (PSFN), the only coalition of nonprofits that support the work of first responder agencies—including police, fire, and emergency medical services (EMS). The newly formed organization provides resources to make first responders more effective in their communities.

"First responder foundations are doing incredible work for their communities. By creating a hub through the PSFN, foundations can easily learn from each other and improve their programming and services at a faster rate," said Thomas Kovach, Founding Advisor to the PSFN and Executive Director and Secretary of the board for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. "Our vision is that communities thrive and trust that they are supported by well-trained, well-equipped first responders who will keep them protected and safe."

The PSFN is focused on providing first responder foundations in the U.S. and Canada with resources and assistance so they can better meet their community's needs. While resources will evolve based on member needs, support from the organization will include educational events and webinars; networking events with other industries, foundations, and government policymakers; communications and media support; collaborative grant responses; and sources for understanding policy trends and new or proposed regulations.

With over two million first responders in the United States, the PSFN also aims to help establish and nurture new foundations, a mission jumpstarted by bringing Police Foundation Partners (PFP) under its umbrella. The PSFN launched at the 2021 Police Foundation Summit, where leaders participated in workshops to identify foundations' priorities and better understand how the PSFN can assist.

"As the director of a foundation that serves a smaller community, I know how difficult it can be to get a foundation off the ground and running," said Julie Erickson, Executive Director of the Brookings Police Department Foundation in South Dakota. "I joined the PSFN because it's the only organization created that encourages collaboration between foundations of all sizes, which is valuable information I'll be able to use to make a positive, lasting impact."

The PSFN encourages any first responder foundation to join as an inaugural member, which will be open until December 2021. If your organization is interested in joining, please visit the PSFN website.

Charter members for the PSFN include: Aurora Police Foundation, Bellevue Police Foundation, Brookings Police Department Foundation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation, Corpus Christi Police Foundation, Detroit Public Safety Foundation, Fayetteville Police Foundation, Grand Rapids Police Foundation, Indy Public Safety Foundation, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, Nassau County Police Foundation, Phoenix Police Foundation, San Diego Police Foundation, Seattle Police Foundation, Sherwood Police Foundation, St. Louis Police Foundation, The Central Indiana Police Foundation, The Cleveland Police Foundation, Tulsa Police Foundation, Vancouver Police Foundation

