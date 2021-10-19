The Vistria Group Exits Agape Care Group following Robust Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a purpose driven investment firm focusing on the healthcare, education and financial services sector, today announced the sale of Agape Care Group (Agape Care) to Ridgemont Equity Partners. Terms were not disclosed.

Agape Care is a leading hospice and palliative care provider in the Southeast region, offering full end-of-life care for members of its community both in patient homes and healthcare facilities. The company has a significant presence throughout South Carolina and, with the recent acquisitions of Integrity Hospice and Serenity Hospice, has expanded its service area significantly throughout Georgia as well.

"Over the past 3 years, we could not have asked for a better partner than Vistria who has been instrumental in our efforts to expand service offerings and become the premier provider of care across the Southeast," explained Troy Yarborough, Agape Care CEO. "We look forward to building upon our patient-centric mission and continuing our meaningful service expansion with a keen focus on providing high quality and compassionate care."

"We are proud of the work Troy and his team have done to grow Agape Care over these last three years. These accomplishments have enabled the company to provide superior care over a larger geographic footprint and created value for individuals, families and the broader healthcare system," said David Schuppan, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.

Harris Williams and Cain Brothers served as financial advisors and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Agape Care and The Vistria Group on the transaction.

About Agape Care Group

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 2,100 patients across South Carolina and Georgia. The Company's ~1,000 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. AgapeCareGroup.com

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a purpose-driven private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit Vistria.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Vistria Group