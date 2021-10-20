Balance Point Capital Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment from Nassau Financial Group

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors ("Balance Point"), the manager of Balance Point Capital Partners, a leading provider of debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Nassau Financial Group ("Nassau"), a Hartford, CT-based financial services company with assets of more than $27 billion. Nassau's investment will take the form of a non-controlling minority interest in Balance Point. Balance Point will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis under its present executive leadership. Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

In addition to a strategic investment, Nassau will make a series of capital commitments to certain future funds managed by Balance Point. These commitments will support the continued growth of Balance Point's existing core strategy as well as the development of new strategies, further positioning Balance Point as an attractive partner to lower middle market companies.

Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point, said, "Over the last 15 years, we have earned our reputation as a creative, flexible credit and equity manager in the U.S. lower middle market. We are delighted to welcome Nassau to the Balance Point family, alongside our longstanding institutional and individual investors, as our partner in enhancing our current capabilities as well as aiding in our growth. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with Nassau and appreciate their confidence in our ability to deliver strong returns as we continue to grow."

Justin Kaplan, Partner of Balance Point, said, "Nassau is a terrific institutional partner for Balance Point. Nassau supports our ability to provide capital solutions to the lower middle market and supplements our existing capital base with growth capital for new initiatives."

Phil Gass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nassau, said, "Balance Point has built a solid reputation and track record delivering investment solutions to the lower middle market and garnering a top-notch institutional investor base across their funds. As a strategic minority investor alongside Seth and Justin, we see this as an exciting opportunity to help accelerate their growth plans, while aligning nicely with Nassau's strategy to expand our third-party asset management business."

Advisors

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisers to Balance Point. Foley Lardner LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal counsel to Balance Point.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Contact

