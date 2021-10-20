Lumentum Announces Industry-First 10 Watt Flood Illuminator Modules for Next-Generation 3D Sensing Applications

Available in an industry-standard package with multiple fields of illumination, flexible peak power, and integrated monitoring for closed loop control and eye-safety functionality

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (" Lumentum "), a leading provider of innovative 3D sensing components, today announced an industry first, 10 W flood illuminator module that incorporates a high-performance three-junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) array for consumer and industrial 3D sensing applications.

VCSEL illuminators are increasingly being used in a variety of high-performance 3D sensing applications ranging from biometric security in mobile phones to emerging industrial and consumer AIoT (artificial intelligence of things). AIoT, the convergence of artificial intelligence and the internet of things, benefits from 3D sensing since it is dependent on capturing vast amounts of high-quality data to enable efficient artificial intelligence processing. To meet the needs of these growing numbers of applications, Lumentum's new 10 W flood illuminator provides customers with a high power, high efficiency, integrated solution in an easy to incorporate industry-standard package that can be paired seamlessly with time-of-flight sensors and infrared cameras.

"Lumentum's three-junction VCSEL arrays provide customers with highly differentiated performance in an embeddable flood illuminator module," said Ken Huang, Lumentum Director of Product Line Management, 3D Sensing. "Compared to single-junction array modules currently in the market, Lumentum's multi-junction design achieves high peak optical powers and densities with increased efficiency and eye safety functionality, all of which are critical for many emerging 3D sensing applications."

About the Product

Lumentum's state-of-the-art 10 W consumer grade flood illuminator modules leverage the company's decades of experience in providing high performance and field-proven VCSELs to the market in high-volumes, including shipping more than one billion VCSEL arrays into 3D sensing applications. The flood illuminator is available in a compact standard surface-mount package with a built-in eye safety function. It integrates a three-junction VCSEL array, an optical diffuser, a ceramic substrate, and a photodiode, which enables closed loop control. Customers can select three different fields of illumination, including 60°x45°, 72°x58°, and a wider 110°x85° to attain more depth of information.

Lumentum partners with driver integrated circuit providers to offer illumination solutions for different sensing applications. Lumentum also provides reference designs for custom driver circuits for its VCSEL arrays for special applications that may require higher powers and narrower pulse widths.

To sample the 10 W flood illuminator, contact a Lumentum representative at customer.service@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

